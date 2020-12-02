Dog licenses for sale beginning Dec. 1

Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright is reminding dog owners that 2021 Dog Licenses go on sale Dec. 1, 2020, and the renewal period runs through Jan. 31, 2021. Dog licenses are $14 each and are valid for all of 2021. After Jan. 31, 2021, there is a late penalty to purchase the license. Anyone who “owns, keeps, or harbors a dog” is required by state law to purchase a license.

Dog tags can be purchased in several ways, but the preferred method during this pandemic is to use the mail-in option. The Auditor’s office is open to the public. You will be required to wear a mask in the Auditor’s office. The Auditor’s office will limit how many are in the office at one time.

The Preble County Auditor’s Office, located on the second floor of the courthouse in Eaton, will have licenses available. One year ($14), three year ($42), permanent ($140) and kennel ($70 per five tags and $1 for each additional tag) licenses are also available. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You may also call the office at 456-8148 or visit our website www.preblecountyauditor.org for instructions on how to purchase them through the mail.

During the renewal period, there are several sites throughout the county that will also have one-year dog licenses for sale. Those businesses may charge a preparation fee of $0.75 per application. The sites are: Eaton – Dog Warden, Town & Country Vet Clinic, Brubaker Grain, Creature Comforts Vet Clinic, Lakengren POA; Gratis – Twin Valley Bank; Camden – Somerville Bank; West Alexandria – Twin Valley Bank, Twin Valley Animal Hospital; Lewisburg – LCNB, Farmer’s State Bank, Prices Creek Animal Hospital; New Paris – Farmer’s State Bank.