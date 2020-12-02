Trail student places 1st in job interview contest

NEW PARIS — Olivia Birdsall, a senior and first-year FFA member at National Trail, placed first in the District Job Interview Contest.

Birdsall participated in the division five contest. She completed a mock job interview with two judges on Zoom. Additionally, she wrote a cover letter, resume, references and completed a job application.

Boe Buckley represented the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter in division one of the contest. Buckley placed fourth in the contest.

Samantha Toms represented the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter in the division two of the district job interview contest. Toms placed sixth in the contest.

Hannah Lee participated in the division three contest. Lee placed tenth in the contest representing the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Alyssa Zdobinski participated in the division four job interview contest. Zdobinski placed sixth in the contest.

Prior to the district FFA Job Interview Contest, the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter hosted their own chapter job interview contest. Every FFA member completed a cover letter, resume and references as part of a class assignment. Additionally, students completed a mock job application and a follow-up letter to a job interview.

Finally, agriculture industry professionals volunteered their time to complete a five to ten-minute mock interview with the students. The first-place student in each of the divisions is who represented the chapter in the District Job Interview Contest.

Respectfully submitted,

Mykenzie Smith

