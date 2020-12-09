Questionnaires, packets available for prospective commissioner candidates

EATON — The Preble County Republican Party Screening Committee will interview prospective candidates seeking endorsement and selection to fulfill the unexpired term for Commissioner. This process is designed to identify qualified prospective candidates for this elected office.

The Preble County Central Committee seeks to select well-qualified candidates from a variety of backgrounds and encourages prospective Republican candidates to contact the Preble County Central Committee Chairman for additional information.

Questionnaires and packets for prospective candidates for Commissioner can be obtained by contacting Chairman Garrett at PrebleCountyInfo@gmail.com.

Prospective candidates must provide their full name, address, email, and telephone number when requesting a packet for Commissioner.

Questionnaire applications are available beginning Dec. 16 and must be submitted by Dec. 30.