Diamond Kennels hosting donation drive

LEWISBURG — Diamond Kennels in Lewisburg is hosting their second annual donation drive for the Preble County Humane Society.

Owners, Jeremy and Jill Rogers, are continuing their annual tradition of supporting the local animal shelter during the holiday season by offering their boarding, daycare and grooming guests to participate in the drive with a prize of a two-night stay in the room or suite of their pup’s choice.

The Rogers Family have come to learn over the past two and a half years that many of the guests they love so much have been rescues of the Preble County Humane Society.

One of their guests, Luna, formerly known as Skittles, was adopted from the Preble County Humane Society and rounded up needed supplies and of course all the toys she could get her paws on for her fellow furry friends.

Anyone is welcome to donate for this event and be entered into the drawing for the prize. The most requested items are: Purina Dog Chow, Purina Cat Chow, soft treats, toys, blankets, paper towels, laundry detergent, dish soap and bleach.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. and Sundays from 4-7 p.m. at 7775 Swamp Creek Road in Lewisburg. The donation drive will end Dec. 13 and items will be delivered to the Preble County Humane Society. For questions on how to donate call (937) 962-5328.