Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Senior Center has several great opportunities for seniors.

Drive-Thru Thursdays

We are enjoying seeing on Thursdays at our drive-thru! Keep stopping by to get your free treat! We have given away pretzels, ice cream, cookies, brownies, and often time grab brags with even more gifts inside. Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. the Senior Activities Center is having a drive-thru for our seniors! Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything!

Chronic Disease Workshop

We are able to provide this six-week self-management of chronic disease workshop over the phone! If you want support in managing your health, communication, and even taking action on ideas, this is a great workshop for you! Call to sign up, spots are limited, 937-456-4947. This course starts on Jan. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. and will run for six consecutive weeks. You must be able to commit to the majority of the six weeks. The registration deadline is Jan. 8, 2021.

Laughter Yoga

Starting Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m., we will be offering a modern exercise involving prolonged voluntary laughter. Laughter aids in stress reduction and improving your immune system. This class will be on Zoom, and you must call to register, 937-456-4947.

Brunch with Holly

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., bring your breakfast or lunch and let’s sit at our tables together and share. This is happening online, via Zoom. Call to register, 937-456-4947

Fitness Fun

We will be moving and grooving to some beats, getting our hearts pumping and muscles moving! This class begins on Jan. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Call ahead to register, 937-456-4947

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947.

Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.