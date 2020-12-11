Eaton holding blood drive on Dec. 10

EATON — Community Blood Center is honoring all donors as “Hometown Heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in this challenging holiday season.

Eaton High School will host a community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 10 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at 600 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton.

The blood drive is open to eligible students, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The new holiday Hometown Hero long-sleeve t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate with CBC Nov. 30 through Dec. 31. CBC is providing free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors through January 2021.

The traditional challenges of the holiday season and the arrival of winter are far greater this year due to the pandemic. Many business and high school blood drives have canceled or are at reduced capacity.

The surge in coronavirus hospitalizations has created peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP). The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients.

CBC’s free antibody testing will help measure the spread of the virus among the population and identify more people eligible to donate convalescent plasma. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

