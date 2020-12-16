Preble 2021 Plat Book available for purchase

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble Soil & Water Conservation District, with Mapping Solutions, has announced the release of the recently published 2021 Preble County Plat Book. This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels. Along with land ownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land.

In this updated edition, additional information includes: an Acton Lake Fishing Map, County Road Map, Watershed Map, 1912 Historical landowner Maps, and much more!

This information is valuable to anyone interested, particularly those who own land in Preble County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others could benefit from this valuable information.

The 2021 Preble County Plat book is available for purchase for $25 at the following locations: Preble Soil & Water Conservation District, located at 2789 US Route 35 E between Eaton and West Alexandria, and Preble County Land Use Management, located inside the Courthouse at 101 East Main Street in Eaton.

Those interested can also register for a chance to win a free premium wall map or a SmartMap. For more information, please contact the Preble Soil & Water Conservation District at 937-456-5159.

Wall maps, a smart phone friendly SmartMap, and an eBook version are all also available for purchase by visiting www.mappingsolutionsgis.com.

“Mapping Solutions appreciates the opportunity to partner with Preble Soil & Water Conservation District in producing and publishing this valuable resource supporting the local community,” said Craig Hoover, owner of Mapping Solutions in Kearney, Missouri. “Mapping Solutions serves more than 600 counties in 18 states by providing the highest quality map products and exceptional customer service.”

Visit www.mappingsolutionsgis.com to learn how your unique mapping needs may be served.