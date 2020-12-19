News briefs

Lanier Township Board of Trustees

The Lanier Township Board of Trustees will conduct the Regular December 2020 meeting, the 2021 Inventory meeting a1nd the 2021 Organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Township Building on the corner of S.R. 503 and Halderman Road. This meeting is open to the public.

National Trail Local School District Board of Education

Notice is hereby given that the organizational meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 6 p.m. in the K-8 cafetorium, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris, Ohio, for the purpose of organization.

The January Regular Board Meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, and begin immediately following the organizational meeting. The purpose of the meeting will be for all general purposes.

Private Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification Program

Individuals holding a Private Pesticide Applicator License and/or Fertilizer Applicator Certification in Ohio are required to attend training to update their license every three years.

Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a training program on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, to meet both requirements. It will be held at the Eaton First Church of God, located at 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This program is approved by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to meet requirements for pesticide relicensing. The private pesticide course will be $30, and the fertilizer course will be $10. This price includes a catered lunch between sessions. Attendees will hear from local industry experts on a variety of topics regarding pesticide application.

To sign up, please visit our website at www.prebleswcd.org to download and print a registration form, or stop by our office, located at 2789 US Rt. 35 East in West Alexandria to pick one up. A check made out to Preble SWCD must accompany your registration. For more questions regarding the program and other programs offered outside of Preble County, please call us at (937) 456-5159 or email Kate at katesills@prebleswcd.org.

Twin Valley South Local School District

The Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education 2021 Organizational meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 6 pm in the Media Center with the regular January meeting immediately following.