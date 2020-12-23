Drainage repair on S.R. 732 this week

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending Dec. 26.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in either direction. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

Continuing Impacts

S.R. 726 Bridge Replacement – At the I-70 overpass, between Orphans Road and U.S. 40. The route is closed through early December, and traffic is being detoured via U.S. 127 and U.S. 40.

New Impacts

S.R. 122 Vegetation Clearing – At various locations between Gratis and the Butler County line. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones, and/or flaggers.

S.R. 503 Tree Removal & Berming – Tree removal near Van Trump Road and berming at various locations between the Butler and Darke County lines. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards and/or flaggers.

S.R. 732 Culvert/Drainage Repair – Near Castle and Concord roads. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.