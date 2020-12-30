Services, activities for area veterans

Editor’s Note: Organizations with meeting notices or events included in Veterans News are encouraged to send updated information to Braden Moles at bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

Eaton VFW Post 8066

The post is open Tuesday through Saturday from 2-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Come in on Tuesday for Taco Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and Euchre at 7 p.m., Wednesday for Wii Bowling at 5 p.m. and Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m., Thursday for Bar Poker at 5 p.m. and Pool at 7 p.m., Friday for Bar Poker at 5 p.m. and Karaoke from 6-9:30 p.m and Sunday for Open Pool at 1 p.m. The post is closed on Mondays and on Christmas Day.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care.” Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. We have 16 businesses currently enrolled in the program. If your business would like to participate in this program, contact Veteran Services at 108 N. Barron St., Eaton.