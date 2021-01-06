Craft, Vonderhaar assume commission roles; Robertson, Day bid farewell

EATON — Preble County Commissioners Denise Robertson, Chris Day and Rodney Creech wrapped up their final week in office last week, saying their final goodbyes while conducting business on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Creech was not in attendance as he had submitted his letter of resignation earlier in the month, which was to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Robertson and Day each lost in their bid for another term in the primary last spring, while Creech won a seat as a state representative in November.

The trio will be turning over the reigns to Rachael Vonderhaar and Adam Craft. The third seat, which was vacated by Creech, is expected to be filled by the end of the month by an appointee of the Republican Central Committee. Craft and Vonderhaar conducted their first official meeting on Monday, Jan. 4. Vonderhaar was elected president for 2021.

“I’d just like to say that I’ve enjoyed my time here, working with you and our fellow commissioners, staff, (and) elected officials,” Day said. “We’ve gotten a lot of things accomplished over the last 12 years. I believe the county has come a long way in the time since I took office in ‘09 when the economy was terrible — the county was broke. I just appreciate working for the citizens and wish the incoming commissioners the best. Good luck. I hope everyone has a better 2021 than 2020. This year felt like it was a groundhog day for some reason.”

“I will reiterate, it was a pleasure to serve the people of the county for eight years. I do wish the incoming commissioners luck and hope that they will pray for God’s wisdom because this job’s bigger than humans,” Robertson said. “So, I have loved the job. I’ve appreciated the people in the county, and I’ve enjoyed working with most of the elected officials. Some of them I don’t get along (with) always. But it’s a natural, a natural inclination when you’re controlling the budget that people aren’t always happy when you have to tell them no or negotiate anything like that. So I have enjoyed my time, and I have been looking forward to 2021.”

Creech submitted a letter dated Dec. 18:

”I am writing to formally notify you of my resignation from my position as County Commissioner. My last day in the office will be December 16, 2020. My official date of resignation will be January 1, 2021 at midnight.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working for and serving the citizens of Preble County. I have also enjoyed working with my fellow elected officials and community leaders. We have been able to accomplish some great things over the last 6 years while I have been in office. We were able to make many capital improvements while keeping our county budget in robust health. One of the biggest highlights of my tenure was the County and City dispatch merger.

“I will miss my role as Commissioner and would like to extend well wishes to the incoming board. I am glad to provide any assistance I can during this transition.

“Thank you, Preble County, for your trust and support. I look forward to continuing to serve you as I begin my new role as State Representative.”

Creech resigns to take on state rep job

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

