Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — Happy New Year! The Preble County Council on Aging has several great opportunities for seniors.

Drive-Thru Thursdays

These are resuming on Thursday, Jan. 7 for 2021! Stop by the Senior Activities Center between 2-3 p.m. on Thursdays and we, or a sponsor, will give you a free treat through your car window. During the winter, we may have you pull into and through the barn. Follow the signs when you get here.

Online Zoom Classes

We are offering and have access to a plethora of online zoom classes. Laughter Yoga, Belly Dancing, Brunch, Healthy U: Chronic Disease, Chair Yoga, Oh the places you will Go, Fitness Fun, and PJ Party are all provided by familiar local, PCCOA people of Holly, Maria and Stacey.

There are other online classes, such as Chair exercise, Music Bingo, Let’s Play Cards, Pictionary, Line Dancing, Let’s Get Crafty, Puzzles with Friends, and so much more. Call the senior center to register, get your zoom link, and/or get a complete list of classes being offered. 937-456-4947, or email Cheryl at ckoeller@prebleseniorcenter.org or Stacey at sfullmer@prebleseniorcenter.org

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at or give us a call at 937-456-4947.

Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.