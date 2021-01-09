Judge Overmyer sworn in as OAJCJ President

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Juvenile and Probate Judge Jenifer Overmyer was recently sworn in as the President of the Ohio Association of Juvenile Court Judges (OAJCJ) by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine. The swearing-in occurred during the Association’s winter conference on Dec. 3-4.

The Ohio Association of Juvenile Court Judges consists of common pleas judges having juvenile court jurisdiction. The Association promotes the common business interests of Ohio juvenile court judges and provides leadership for a just and effective juvenile court system throughout the state of Ohio.

The Association addresses issues including, but not limited to: those affecting juvenile abuse, dependency, and neglect; unruly juveniles (status offenders); and juvenile delinquency, as well as court administration aspects of these issues. The Association works closely with the Ohio Judicial Conference Juvenile Law and Procedure Committee on legislative issues affecting juvenile courts.

The Association holds two conferences/meetings each year where members have the opportunity to exchange ideas, discuss matters of concern, and interact with fellow juvenile court judges. There is a summer conference held with the Probate and Domestic Relations Judges Associations and a winter meeting as well.

The Board meets monthly, and as president, Overmyer will preside over all meetings and make appointments to various boards and commissions. As OAJCJ President, she is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Ohio Judicial Conference, which encompasses judges from all jurisdictions.

Immediately upon being sworn in, Judge Overmyer presided over the Association’s annual awards ceremony. Overmyer is set to begin her second six-year term as the Preble County Juvenile and Probate Judge.

Judge Overmyer is sworn in by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine.