Preble Arts names new executive director

PREBLE COUNTY — The Board of Directors of Preble Arts (also known as Preble County Art Association) has named Claudia Edwards as its new executive director, effective immediately.

Edwards comes to Preble Arts from the position of Director of Operations and Events at Amigos, the Richmond, IN, Latino Center. She brings artistic talents in painting, photography, and interior design to Preble Arts as well as extensive experience as an event organizer and fundraiser.

Edwards managed the Richmond International Food Fest and increased attendance from 800 to over 4,000 as well as tripling sponsorship funds. She also organized the Amigos’ signature fundraiser dinner for over 300 guests and helped raise over $180,000 per year. She brings additional skills in community relations, social media, networking, financial management and graphic design.

She is a graduate of Indiana University East with a bachelor’s of science degree in Behavioral Science.

Born in Peru, Edwards has lived in the United States for nearly 23 years. She lived on the East Coast where she worked with clients such Calvin Klein, BMW, Mennen, and Seiko among others, and has lived in Indiana for almost 14 years. Edwards is fluent in English and Spanish and looks forward to enhancing Preble Arts’ current programming established under the past leadership of former executive director Vicky Fanberg and to expanding into new areas of community arts and education.

The Preble County Art Association was established as a 501(c)(3) corporation in 1987. Its purpose is to fuel creativity in Preble County, fostering a community rich in arts and culture. Preble Arts seeks to build a community in which every person can explore creativity through visual, interactive, and educational experiences. Preble Arts is located at 207 East Main Street in Eaton OH. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their phone number is 937-456-3999. Visit www.preblearts.org for more information.

