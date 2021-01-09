News briefs

College Corner Local Board of Education

The College Corner Local Board of Education will hold the 2021 Organizational meeting and Regular Board meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, in the College Corner Union School Cafeteria.

Eaton Community Schools Board of Education

The organizational meeting of the Eaton Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m.

This meeting will be held at Hollingsworth East Elementary, 506 Aukerman St., Eaton. Immediately following the adjournment of the organizational meeting, the January regular meeting will begin.

National Trail Local School District Board of Education

The time of the organizational meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District being held on Monday, Jan. 11, in the K-8 Cafetorium, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris, for the purpose of the organization has changed to 5:30 p.m.

The January Regular Board Meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, and begin immediately following the organizational meeting. The purpose of the meeting will be for all general purposes.

Old Camden Orchard Hill Cemetery Book

Janice Blevins has written a book on the Old Camden Orchard Hill Cemetery Restoration Project 2006 – 2020, that is now available for purchase. It details the steps taken to clear the cemetery of the overgrowth and to repair, restore, and reset the tombstones and, also the maintenance of the cemetery since the restoration was completed.

The book is $25.00 and may be purchased at the Camden Village Office, the Camden Archives, both located in the Town Hall, the Camden Library on S. Main St., and from Janice Blevins at 389 St. Rt. 725 W. All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the cemetery maintenance fund.

Preble County Educational Service Center

The organizational and January regular meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Preble County Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton.

The organizational meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the January regular meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting.

Private Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification Program

Individuals holding a Private Pesticide Applicator License and/or Fertilizer Applicator Certification in Ohio are required to attend training to update their license every three years.

Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a training program on Tuesday, Jan. 26, to meet both requirements. It will be held at the Eaton First Church of God, located at 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This program is approved by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to meet requirements for pesticide relicensing. The private pesticide course will be $30, and the fertilizer course will be $10. This price includes a catered lunch between sessions. Attendees will hear from local industry experts on a variety of topics regarding pesticide application.

To sign up, please visit our website at www.prebleswcd.org to download and print a registration form, or stop by our office, located at 2789 US Rt. 35 East in West Alexandria to pick one up. A check made out to Preble SWCD must accompany your registration. For more questions regarding the program and other programs offered outside of Preble County, please call us at (937) 456-5159 or email Kate at katesills@prebleswcd.org.

Road Closures

Eaton Oxford Road (between Mailboxes 8260 and 7955) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from S.R. 725 to Camden College Corner Road because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.

Morning Sun Road T-204 (between Eaton Oxford Road and Mailbox #5303) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from Eaton Oxford Road to S.R. 177 because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.

Morning Sun Road CH 48 (between Mailboxes 10541 and 10390) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from S.R. 177 to Four Mile Valley Road because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.