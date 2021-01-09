PCDL programs, services listed

Preble County District Library COVID-19 Guidelines

On Wednesday, July 1, all Preble County District Library branches welcomed patrons back into the building! Like many other places, the Library will look and function a bit differently than before.

To help ensure the safety of the staff and our patrons, we have modified public areas and changed certain procedures to comply with state and federal guidelines for reopening.

Book drops are now open 24/7 as of Oct. 21.

Temporary hours for branches, curbside services, & reduced building capacities:

Camden Branch: 10 patrons at a time on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 937-452-3142.

Eaton Branch: 10 patrons at a time on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 937-456-4331.

Eldorado Branch: Five patrons at a time on Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 1-4 p.m. 937-273-4933.

New Paris Branch: Five patrons at a time on Monday through Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 12-4 p.m. 937-437-7242.

West Alexandria Branch: Five patrons at a time on Monday through Wednesday from 12-7 p.m., Friday from 12-4 p.m. 937-533-4095.

West Elkton Branch: Three patrons at a time on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m.937-787-4873.

West Manchester Branch: Two patrons at a time on Monday and Wednesday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 937-678-8503.

Preble County Room: Two patrons at a time (call ahead for reservations) on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 937-456-4970.

Important notes about the library’s reopening:

The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Children ages 15 and under must always be accompanied by an adult guardian while in the Library.

Building capacities have been lowered to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Returned items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours. This means that they will still show on your account for 3-4 days after you return them. No late fines will accrue.

Each patron will be limited to 30 minutes per day on the computer. Only one person will be allowed at the computer at a time. No headphones will be available at the computers. If you need audio, please bring your own headphones.

If you require one-on-one computer help, you will be required to wear a mask.

There will be no in-building programs offered at this time. We encourage you to connect with us on Facebook where recorded programming is being offered.

Seating will be limited, and we will be discouraging leisure reading and studying at this time.

Table space will also be limited.

All library toys, games, puppets, and stuffed animals have been lovingly stored for future use.

Meeting rooms will not be available.

All previously scheduled meetings have been canceled.

The Preble County Room asks that patrons make an appointment to visit their location. Walk-ins are welcome, but preference will be given to appointments made in advance.

For the comfort and safety of staff and patrons, we have put the following safety measures in place:

All items must be returned to the outdoor book drops only.

All returned items are quarantined for at least 6 days.

Library staff will wear face coverings while working.

Library staff will wear gloves when handling materials.

Library staff will have training in new protocols before the Library reopens.

Library staff will participate in daily health assessments.

Library staff will practice regular hand washing.

Plexiglas shields will be put in place at all service desks.

Social distancing measures have been put in place.

A cleaning/sanitizing schedule has been put in place for open hours.

Furniture has been moved or removed to allow for social distancing.

What we ask of those coming into the Library:

Respect social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot space between yourself and other patrons and staff.

All patrons are required to wear a mask per the governor’s most recent order, effective July 23. Should a patron claim a medical disability which precludes the use of a mask, that patron will be granted reasonable use of library facilities upon presentment of written proof from a legitimate medical provider that the patron will or may suffer health consequences if required to wear a face covering for any period of time. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

Use the hand sanitizer provided by the library before and after any circulation transactions.

Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Curb-side pick-up and online programming will continue. Please call your branch or visit our website to request items for no-contact pick-up.

Teen/Tween Grab & Go Crafts

Grab & Go kits are available at all branches, while supplies last. Call your closest branch to request a Grab & Go craft kit.

Jan. 11-22: 90s Throwback – Enjoy some basic crafts in this 1990s Throwback craft kit! Create an elastic tattoo necklace, decorate your own Pogs, and complete Cat’s Cradle string challenges.

Jan. 25 – Feb. 5: Paper Crafts – Learn a variety of ways to use simple materials to create extraordinary results! This paper kit will inspire you to craft and experiment in new ways with basic supplies you might always have on hand.

Jan. 2021 Adult Grab & Go Craft: Mini Snow Globe – ALL Branches

Make your own custom snow globe with just a few ingredients! Kits will be available starting Jan. 4. Drop in to your local branch or call ahead to reserve one!

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for FREE here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Eaton Branch Events

Eaton Branch Adult Winter Reading Bingo

We at the Eaton Branch will be trying a little something new this year – adult winter reading bingo! Bingo runs Jan. 4 to Feb. 26. Your first completed bingo sheet earns you a cup of hot chocolate and a snack. Complete more sheets to earn grand prize entries! Visit https://preblelibrary.org/events/eaton-bingo for more information, to sign up, and download the game sheets.

Eldorado Branch Events

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

A shy flower fairy has come out to say hello! She thinks May is the perfect time for a makeover. Give her some color and share it with the library on social media! Make sure to use #PCDLib and tag us @PrebleLibrary. Download the coloring page here: https://bit.ly/05212pcdl

West Alexandria Branch Events

Holiday/Winter Grab & Go Crafts – W. Alexandria ONLY

Visit the West Alexandria Branch Library for a variety of fall and Thanksgiving crafts that you can complete at home. All supplies will be provided in the kits except for basics like glue, scissors, crayons, etc.

Some crafts may be limited quantity due to supplies we have on hand and we will be adding and changing our crafts all Mondayth. We will have craft kits for all ages so stop in and pick up yours. You can also call (937) 533-4095 to request a kit and pick it up through curbside delivery.

West Alexandria Branch Winter Reading Program (All Ages)

Earn prizes by reading and completing challenges from Jan. 4 to Feb. 26. There are fun activities and grab & go crafts for children, teens, and adults to enjoy. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/events/winter-reading for more information.