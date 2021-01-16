News briefs

Camden Archives Notecards Available

Beautiful note cards, designed and offered by the Camden Archives, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, are now available for sale. These 5.5” x 4” folded cards with envelope are available in 10 different cover designs, each a full color well-known local Camden site photo. With generous writing space inside, these note cards are perfect for use as personalized “thank you” cards, “thinking of you” cards, etc. Cover design choices may be previewed on posters at various public Camden locations or by Facebook users at https://www.facebook.com/CamdenComeback .

Note cards are offered at $1.50 each or any four for $5.00, with all proceeds going to the Archives, and may be purchased at the Camden Archives Room and Camden Village Offices, both located within the Town Hall, as well as at the Camden Library.

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Preble County Educational Service Center

The organizational and January regular meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Preble County Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton.

The organizational meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the January regular meeting will begin immediately following the organizational meeting.

Preble County Republican Party Central Committee

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code 305.02, the Preble County Republican Party Central Committee Public Meeting to fill the unexpired term for Preble County Commissioner term ending Dec. 31, 2022, will be held at Twin Valley South School, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria at 6:30 p.m. on January 26, 2021. CDC Guidelines will be followed with social distancing and facial masks being mandatory.

Private Pesticide and Fertilizer Recertification Program

Individuals holding a Private Pesticide Applicator License and/or Fertilizer Applicator Certification in Ohio are required to attend training to update their license every three years.

Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a training program on Tuesday, Jan. 26, to meet both requirements. It will be held at the Eaton First Church of God, located at 601 E. Lexington Rd., Eaton from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This program is approved by the Ohio Department of Agriculture to meet requirements for pesticide relicensing. The private pesticide course will be $30, and the fertilizer course will be $10. This price includes a catered lunch between sessions. Attendees will hear from local industry experts on a variety of topics regarding pesticide application.

To sign up, please visit our website at www.prebleswcd.org to download and print a registration form, or stop by our office, located at 2789 US Rt. 35 East in West Alexandria to pick one up. A check made out to Preble SWCD must accompany your registration. For more questions regarding the program and other programs offered outside of Preble County, please call us at (937) 456-5159 or email Kate at katesills@prebleswcd.org.

Road Closures

Eaton Oxford Road (between Mailboxes 8260 and 7955) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from S.R. 725 to Camden College Corner Road because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.

Morning Sun Road T-204 (between Eaton Oxford Road and Mailbox #5303) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from Eaton Oxford Road to S.R. 177 because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.

Morning Sun Road CH 48 (between Mailboxes 10541 and 10390) will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, Dec. 23, from S.R. 177 to Four Mile Valley Road because of a bridge closure due to updated load ratings. No traffic is permitted.

Washington Township Board of Trustees

The annual financial report of Washington Township for the year ending 2020 has been completed and is now available for review. The document is available during normal business hours and is located at the offices of the Trustees, 1800 Eaton Gettysburg Rd., Eaton, Ohio.

The Washington Township Trustees will hold their regular meetings for 2021 on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 7:30 PM. The meetings are held at the offices of the Trustees, 1800 Eaton Gettysburg Rd., Eaton, Ohio. Any change of a regular meeting date or a special meeting will be posted in advance at the Township office. Any special or emergency meeting will be held as needed. The public is invited.