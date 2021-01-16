O’Banion named Young Professional of the Month

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect’s January 2021 Young Professional of the Month is Landen O’Banion, Vice President of Twin Valley Bank.

Landen’s nominator wrote: “Landen is a tireless advocate for his clients as well as Preble County and the surrounding area. His willingness to do whatever it takes is unmatched. His efforts just this year in administrating our bank participation in the SBA PPP program resulted in millions of dollars getting into the hands of local business owners so they could keep their doors open and their employees paid. Landen is also active in his church as well as volunteering his time on a local county agency board.”

Congratulations Landen!

Nominate an outstanding Young Professional today! http://www.preblecountyohio.com/form/view/21535.

Interested in sponsoring Preble Connect? Learn more about the benefits here: http://www.preblecountyohio.com/preble-connect.

O’Banion https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_Young-Professional-of-the-Month-Social-Graphic-w-sponsors.jpg O’Banion Submitted