Annual report of Mound Hill Cemetery interments

EATON — Total interments for 2020 were 66. There were 63 burials in 2019. The following is a list of burials in Mound Hill Cemetery in 2020:

January: Martha Joanne Brandenburg, 83; Margretta L. Sourbeer, 96; Trudy E. Barney, 77.

February: Farrel E. Thomas, 89; Russell E. Kautz, 73; Jerry J. Oler, 82; Suzanne Lee Schmidt, 62; William M. McIntyre, 85; Robert L. “Bob” Miller, 94; Leora C. Hayes, 96; William E. “Ed” Marcum, 89.

March: Leona Belle Rhodes, 102; Juanita Rose Hake, 88; Myrtle Jane Rutherford, 82; Gloria J. Thorpe, 84; Paul G. Young, 74.

April: Mary C. Layton Cornett, 71; Norma McDivitt, 102; Joanne J. Studebaker, 68; Fred Hill, 92.

May: Franklin Z. “Frank” Worley, 97; Douglas Wayne Keener, 77; William R. Snively Jr., 90; Geraldine M. Ketron, 100; Louise Woodard Moon, 88; James C. Sizemore, 81; Michael Lee Kelley, 59.

June: Lois Jeanne Jones, 96; Ronald Eldon Reiter, 85.

July: Sandra L. Studebaker, 80; Daniel Alan Lewis, 48; Margaret J. Flory, 99; Julie A. Kleinhen, 76; Larry J. Morton, 76; Maron Nader, 84.

August: Rosalie Ann Doran, 82; Madge M. Marshall, 93; James R. Hunt, 72; Keith Allen Driver, 84; Lowell D. Myers, 84.

September: Thomas Edwin Christman, 58.

October: Mary L. “Molly” Moormeier, 80; Edward Harvey Tucker, 78; Lawrence Robert Elleman, 79; James E. Wilson, 73; Flavia Louise Snow, 86; Hillard Napier, 81; Florence Catherine “Kay” Gerstner, 82.

November: Keith Marvin Coning, 82; Harley David Vice, 73; Rebecca Jean Donahue, 70.

December: Martha C. Mosey, 99; James J. Brandenburg, 84; Gail Y. Otherson, 86; Robert Paul Combs, 91; Robert E. “Bob” Line, 85; Theresa J. Eads, 84; Lester “Ray” Sowder, 69; John F. McClellan Sr., 89; Mary Jane Nation, 85; Amanda Jean Vecera, 62; Scot A. Wagner, 52; Barbara Jeanne Plunkett, 88.