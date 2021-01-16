Fairmount Cemetery reports 2020 burials

SOMERS TOWNSHIP — The Somers Township Trustees are reporting that there were 47 burials at the Fairmount Cemetery located on Camden Road in Camden, OH for the year of 2020. The following names are:

Lucille Austin, Edgar O. Meadors, Kathleen Woodward, Joyce K. Shelton, Robert T. Blevens, Mark A. Reynolds, Mary L. Howard, Ardelle E. Fliehman, Willard Cottingim, Anna M. Sizemore, David Evans, Michelle L. Madison Shirley L. Conner, Edna L. Goodwin, Jerry L. Rader, Hazel R. Manis, Barbara A. Schnapp, Robert W. Cronan, William D. Miller, Paul A. Buell, Linda S. Evans, Thomas O. Tyler, Frank Paredes, Arlie Alcorn, Sr., Jerry A. Harsh, Sr., Terry A. Dotson, Daniel G. Woodard, Teresa G. Schatzle, Alice E. Ballinger, Dorothy D. Spradling, Nancy J. Hensley, Cassandra S. Dunn, Bonnie L. Wilburn, Rhuie Curtis, Richard G. Isbell, Josephine S. Adams, William B. Link, Brantley Bo Groh, Howard K. White, Ricky L. Hatton, Vernal M. Little, Thomas S. Combs, Judy R. Wooton, Ray E. Murphy, Stanley E. Call, Rebecca A. Strong, Leroy E. Line.