Eaton school board commended

EATON — Eaton superintendent Jeff Parker presented the Eaton Community School Board of Education as part of Board Appreciation Month during their meeting on Monday, Jan. 11.

“January is Board Appreciation Month,” Parker said. “Just an opportunity across the state of Ohio to recognize what boards of education do and make sure that we’re intentional about that time.”

Parker went on to say that he is very thankful and honored to be Eaton’s superintendent because of the staff, students and Board of Education.

“The last 10 months has just brought that home even more. When you’re the superintendent of the community you live in that has a lot of meaning. This has been my community for a long time. I’m just proud and honored and you guys are a big reason for that and the support that you’ve shown, how you approach your job and your position,” he said. “People out there, don’t always understand or appreciate what board members – the angst that you go through, the decisions that you go through. I just want to take this opportunity to thank you.”

In other business

The board elected Lisa Noble as board president and Eric Beeghly as vice president during their organizational meeting prior to the regular meeting. These nominations are both for one-year terms.

Noble was appointed as the board’s Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Legislative Liaison and the school’s OSBA Capital Conference Delegate with Beeghly as an alternate. Board member Ben Myers was appointed to the Eaton Parks and Recreation Board, and board member Darryl Durham was appointed to the Wellness Board.

During the meeting, representatives from the Butler County Educational Service Center met with the board to discuss a potential 2021-22 preschool program.

After Butler ESC’s presentation, Parker said the contract would be on February’s agenda for the board to review.

Also during the meeting, the board approved an agreement with the Preble County General Health District to provide immunization services effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Services performed include Hepatitis B Immunization at a rate of $59 per dose, Administration fee first vaccine at $25 per visit and a TB skin test at $15 per test.

The next Eaton Community School Board meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 8 in the Hollingsworth East Elementary School cafeteria at 6 p.m.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

