Culvert repair on S.R. 732 this week

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending Jan. 23.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Most work has been suspended for the winter months, and traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

New Impacts

S.R. 122 & S.R. 503 Shoulder Reconditioning – At On S.R. 122, between Wyatt and Stateline roads, and on S.R. 503, between West Alexandria and the Darke County line. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

U.S. 127 Vegetation Clearing – Between Mann Road and Eaton. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 177 Guardrail Repair – Just south of S.R. 725. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 732 Culvert Repair – Near Castle Road. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.