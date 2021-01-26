PC appropriates $2 mil in CARES funding for FY21

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution during their Wednesday, Jan. 13 meeting to appropriate over $2 million in CARES Act funding for the county’s 2021 fiscal year.

The $2,009,003.11 appropriated by the county was part of the original round of CARES Act funds that was not spent and rolled over into this year.

Funding was initially set to be due back on Dec. 31, 2020, but the deadline was extended to Dec. 31, 2021, so the money was initially not a part of this year’s budget.

Overall, Preble County has received $4,625,600.28 in CARES Act Funding, including the $2,009,003.11 appropriated during Wednesday’s meeting.

In other business

Also during this meeting, the board approved the following financial considerations:

Res. #45-21-194: moral obligation to various departments.

Res. #46-21-194: authorized use of a county credit card for a victim witness.

Res. #47-21-194: authorized expenditure of $7,684.76 for emergency repairs on the freightliner dump truck unit No. 3 for the engineer.

Res. #48-21-194: authorized the hire of outside legal counsel – Rea & Associates.

As previously mentioned, Res. #49-21-194: supplemental appropriation for coronavirus Relief Fund ($2,009,003.11).

Res. #50-21-194: transfer of funds to various departments.

Res. #51-21-194: authorized expenditure of $76,703.60 for the purchase of two Chevrolet Tahoe Cruisers for the sheriff.

During the board’s meeting on Monday, Jan. 11, the following financial considerations were approved:

The board noted receipt of a FY21 official amended certificate for Sewer District 6 ($101,208.68).

The board noted receipt of an amended certificate for WIA ($111,429.30); Preble County pavement markings (striping) for $150,000.

Res. #43-21-194: 2021 permanent appropriations.

Res. #22-21-194: moral obligation to various departments.

Res. #23-21-194: authorized expenditure of $32,850.90 for the replacement of the rear final drive for the TA30 Terex truck for the landfill.

Res. #24-21-194: authorized use of a county credit card for the prosecutor.

Res. #25-21-194: transfer of funds to various departments.

Res. #26-21-194: supplemental appropriation for Preble County pavement markings (striping) for $150,000; WIA Fund ($111,429.30).

Additionally, the board did not meet on Monday, Jan. 18 while observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day or on Wednesday, Jan. 20 due to a scheduling conflict.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday in the Preble County Courthouse at 9 a.m. These meetings are open to the public.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/01/web1_Preble-County-Seal.jpg R-H File Photo

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles