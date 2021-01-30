Justin Lehr gets two years in abduction, domestic violence case

EATON — A Preble County man was sentenced to two years of incarceration on charges of abduction and domestic violence on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

Justin M. Lehr, 38, of Eaton, also faced charges of kidnapping and violation of a protection order.

According to court documents, Lehr was indicted in May 2020 after using a firearm to create “a substantial risk of physical harm” to his alleged victim and “knowingly restrain [her] of her liberty.”

Though the state agreed to remain silent with regard to sentencing “in consultation with, and at the request of, the victim,” Lehr reportedly agreed to forfeit several items in connection with the case, including two shotguns, two rifles, and a handgun.

Lehr was sentenced to two years in the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections on the abduction charge and 180 days for domestic violence, with three days credit for time already served.

Also in court Tuesday:

Randall W. Flory, 48, of Cincinnati, was sentenced on charges of probation violation. Flory pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark in May 2020.

Flory was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation in June. The state agreed to remain silent with regard to sentencing at that time in accordance with a plea agreement between Flory and the Preble County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Flory was charged with probation violation, to which he admitted, in Jan. 2021.

Jason L. Henson, of Somerville, was sentenced on charges of aggravated possession of drugs. Additional counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were dismissed. Henson was indicted in Feb. 2020; he entered a guilty plea and was ordered to pursue substance abuse treatment in lieu of conviction in June.

According to court documents, Henson attempted to flee on foot after being pulled over for a traffic infraction in Camden. He was then tased and arrested; Henson ultimately admitted that he’d tried to run because he had methamphetamine on his person.

Henson was sentenced to three years of community control. He was also ordered to pay court costs, perform 100 hours of community service, and obtain a drug and alcohol evaluation.

Elizabeth M. Hobbs, 35, of West Alexandria, was scheduled for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, making false alarms, misconduct at an emergency scene, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Hobbs pleaded guilty and was placed on ILC in May 2020. She was taken off ILC, and her guilty plea entered into the record, in September.

According to court records, Hobbs called the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in April 2020 and claimed her son had been assaulted; it was later determined that no such assault had taken place. Hobbs told Sheriff’s deputies “that she had received messages through her brain waves that her son was in trouble.”

Four grams of methamphetamine were later found in Hobbs’ vehicle; her previous record includes charges of criminal damaging, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, at least three arrests for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and theft in Montgomery County.

Hobbs’ sentencing hearing was ordered to be continued at the request of her attorney, who stated that Hobbs was currently undergoing substance abuse treatment at a residential facility in Dayton. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 13.

