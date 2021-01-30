EGSA holding online registration for upcoming spring season

EATON — The Eaton Girls Softball Association is currently holding online or mail-in registrations for the upcoming spring season.

At this time, there are no plans for in-person sign-ups.

Registration for the season can be done either online at www.leaguelineup.com/eatongirlssoftball or via mail. Forms can be mailed to EGSA P.O. Box 651, Eaton, Ohio, 45320.

Registration forms may also be dropped off at Eaton Floral or Miami Valley Vision Care.

Deadline for registration is Friday, March 5.

Cost is $50 for one player; $95 for two; $135 for three; $175 for four; and $200 for five or more. Players must be in the same family for discounted price.

The EGSA also provides gently used softball gear such as bats, bags, pants, cleats, gloves, etc. for those in need. The EGSA will gladly accept donations and any used item as well.

For more information contact David Ditmer at 937-533-7639, Chris Schrimper at 513-276-2675 or Tim Halcomb at 937-529-1875.