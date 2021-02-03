Nominations open for 2021 Hall of Honor

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Historical Society, in partnership with The Register-Herald, is pleased to announce the plans for the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor for 2021.

The Hall of Honor was established in 2011 in celebration of the Society’s 40th anniversary. Hence, the 2021 class of inductees will be the 11th class of inductees, initiating the next decade for the Society and the Hall of Honor program. The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at The Amphitheater at the Preble County Historical Society. It will be one of the featured events of Fall Gathering celebrating the Society’s 50th Anniversary.

The PCHS Board of Trustees designated the Hall of Honor be named the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor in recognition of the heritage and philanthropy of the Swartsel Family as demonstrated by Sara’s enduring gift to the Preble County Historical Society and the Preble County community of her family farm in southeast Preble County.

The Register-Herald co-sponsors the Hall of Honor in recognition of the natural partnership of the two organizations in recording Preble County History very day. This annual process provides each entity with many opportunities to collaborate publicly on the project in ways that promote the value of each entity to the residents and businesses of the county.

Each year a deceased resident or deceased former resident of Preble County who contributed greatly to the county, state, or nation by his or her achievements is selected for the Preble County Historical Society’s Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor and co-sponsored by The Register-Herald.

To qualify for the honor, the person must be deceased and must have lived in Preble County at some point in his/her life. Additionally, he/she must meet one or more of the following requirements: Be outstanding in achievement in agriculture, arts, professions, politics, public service, inventions, industry, education, sports, or a reputation that brings honor to the county; or personal commitment and service to the county; or had a lasting impact on the county.

If you know of a worthy candidate for inclusion in the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor, please complete a nomination form and return it to the Preble County Historical Society at 7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton OH 45320, by Saturday May 1, 2021 via US Mail, or email: info@preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com. You can find the nomination form on the PCHS web site at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

If you prefer, email or call PCHS at 937-787-4256 to request a printed nomination to be mailed to you.

Nominations are open until Saturday, May 1. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/02/web1_Hall-of-Honor-2.jpg Nominations are open until Saturday, May 1. Submitted by PCHS