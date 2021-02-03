Eaton Community Church hosting blood drive on Feb. 11

EATON — Eaton Community Church will host a community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 11 from 1-7 p.m. at 813 Camden Road.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the “Team Donor” long-sleeve t-shirt and the new “Fight. Heal. Give” face mask. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Community Blood Center reminds donors there is no deferral or delay in giving blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have recently recovered from COVID-19 you may donate 14 days after your last symptoms.

The traditional winter challenges to the blood supply that begin with Blood Donor Awareness Month are multiplied with the COVID-19 pandemic. CBC asks donors to give three times in 2021 to compensate for businesses and high school blood drive cancellations.

CBC is seeking people who have recovered from the coronavirus to “Fight, Heal and Give” by donating COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CCP donors receive a Kroger $25 gift card and the “Fight. Heal. Give” t-shirt and face mask. First-time CCP donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

CCP donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP. To confirm your eligibility email canidonate@givingblood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Feb. 11 from 1-7 p.m. at 813 Camden Road