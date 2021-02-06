Rep. Creech receives committee assignments

COLUMBUS – Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) recently announced committee assignments for State Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) during the 134th General Assembly.

Rep. Creech has been appointed to the following standing committees: Agriculture and Conservation (Vice Chair), Infrastructure and Rural Development, State and Local Government, Transportation and Public Safety.

“I look forward to serving on each of these committees,” Rep. Creech said. “My local government and farming experience will be put to good use as we work on public policy that improves the quality of life for all Ohioans.”

In addition, Cupp recently appointed Rep. Creech as a member of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Task Force. The group is charged with developing a written report that contains an official, comprehensive state action plan to improve services and support for Ohioans.

“As a former board member of the Preble County Council on Aging, I remain passionate about taking care of our seniors,” Rep. Creech said. “I’m honored to be a member of this task force and work with professionals across the state to positively impact the lives of Ohioans who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.”

The task force will meet monthly and plans to have the final report completed by August 2021.

Courtesy of the Ohio House of Representatives

