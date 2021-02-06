Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Feb. 1 session:

John Michael Newton, 10378 S. State Route 503, Camden, Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle & Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Spencer C. Loy, 281 Fairway Drive, Fairborn, OH 45324, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Possession of Heroin, Receiving Stolen Property and Obstructing Official Business; Nashelle Elaine Dorr, 50 Brookwood Avenue, Apt. 3, Hamilton, OH 45013, Complicity in Commission of an Offense.

Also, Robert Caleb Peters, 6840 N. State Route 503, Lewisburg, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer & Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments; Robert Caleb Peters, 6840 N. State Route 503, Lewisburg, Felonious Assault & Aggravated Assault; Adam D. Wooton, 106 Terry Court, Camden, Felonious Assault & Aggravated Assault; Larry E. Gregory, 660 Hamilton Middletown Road, Middletown, Aggravated Possession of Drugs; Dennis Lyle Worley, 303 Wayne Avenue, Eaton, Aggravated Possession of Drugs & Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

Also, Tyler Scott Anderson, 1931 St. Clair Street, Hamilton, OH 45011, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Theft, Receiving Stolen Property & Receiving Stolen Property; Cody W. Wells, 415 Sal Blvd., Trenton, OH 45067, Receiving Stolen Property & Obstructing Official Business; Michael J. Frazier, 4115 Camden West Elkton Road, Somerville, OH 45064, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Austin N. Messmear, 1413 Zelda Court, Eaton, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Obstructing Official Business.

Also, Connor Olsen, 117 Vine Street, Eaton, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Jackson Allen Dawson, 101 West Dayton Street, West Alexandria, Aggravated Possession of Drugs with Specification, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs with Specification, Aggravated Trafficking with Specification, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Also, Aaron D. Buchanan, 8437 Pleasant Valley Road, Camden, Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle & Possession of Marihuana; Dylan Frances Sanford, 4141 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer (2 Counts), Possessing Criminal Tools & Unlawful Restraint; John Pleasant McMurray, 2948 E. US Route 35, West Alexandria, Having Weapons While Under Disability with Specification and Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Ordnance.