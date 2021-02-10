Auditions upcoming for The Whispering Oak

PREBLE COUNTY — For centuries, the Whispering Oak at Fort St. Clair has stood guard over the memories of the lives lived and the deaths witnessed during the days leading to the Nov. 6, 1772 battle at Fort St. Clair. The battle is etched in the history books of Preble County, Ohio.

In 1930, a version of this play, which was written by R.E. Perry, was performed at Eaton High School. The play is focused on the love affair of William Henry Harrison and Ann Symmes. It is a weaving of fact and fiction, legend and lore. We meet many interesting people who, in the context of their time, were a part of the story of cutting the road and finding their way from Cincinnati to Ft. Wayne.

The characters represent behaviors and languages of that time, and we are making a conscious, artistic, choice to honor the historical context of the 1770s and the 1930s, as well as the choices of the original playwright.

Auditions will be held by Preble Players (previously The Star Theatre) at 2 p.m. on March 27 and 28 at the Exhibit Hall, Preble County Historical Society,7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton, Ohio. State requirements regarding COVID-19 will be observed. Please wear a mask.

There are four female parts, ages approximately 16-60. The male parts available are for 13 men, ages approximately 16-60. We are gender-fluid where parts are concerned.

The production is May 8 and 9 at the outdoor amphitheater at the Preble County Historical Society. Rain dates are May 15 and/or May 16.

We are also always looking for volunteers for backstage, costumes, and Front of House assistance.

Please contact Lisa Marling, drlkm@yahoo.com, with any questions you may have. Leave a message if there is no answer.

In partnership with the Preble County Historical Society