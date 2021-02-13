Camden park gets $20k donation

CAMDEN — A Cincinnati-based nonprofit has agreed to donate $20,000 to a local park, according to village officials.

Shane Richardson, president of the Tyler Richardson Foundation, announced the donation during Village of Camden council’s regular bi-monthly meeting Feb. 4, according to Fiscal Officer Becky Wilson. Wilson indicated that the funds would be used to purchase a new tractor for the parks department, as well as resurfacing a basketball court.

Council also made a motion to match the Richardsons’ donation during last Thursday’s meeting.

“We may be adding another shelter for people to rent and use, since our current one gets so much usage,” Wilson said of council’s plans for the additional funds.

Tyler’s-Ville Park

Council signed a letter accepting the donation of approximately $35,000 worth of playground equipment from the Tyler Richardson Foundation during its Feb. 2020 meeting. Shane Richardson appeared before council early last year to announce that donation.

“We want to continue our commitment to putting money into the parks in our son’s name,” Richardson said at that time.

Richardson and his wife started the foundation after losing their two-year-old son in 2006, according to the group’s website. Among other endeavors, the foundation has helped fund college scholarships and purchased a fire engine for the Somerville Fire Department.

The Richardsons plan to continue the foundation until what would have been Tyler’s 18th birthday, according to Shane Richardson. The group also sponsors an annual bowling tournament, Tyler’s Classic. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Feb. 21 at Northwest Bowl in Fairfield.

“At this point we plan to end the foundation but continue Tyler’s Cup, which is our golf outing,” Richardson said. “Our golf outing is so big. It’s sold out every year. We plan to scale it down a bit and pick a charity to donate the money raised.”

The Foundation is also currently working on two parks in memory of Tyler, one in Somerville and one in Camden.

“We have a $5000 scholarship going to one or more Talawanda seniors who meet our criteria,” Richardson said. “We give to all of our local fire departments and adopt a family or families at Christmas, and this year we fed three families for Thanksgiving. We also helped a family recently that lost everything in a fire in Darrtown. We do bike builds in memory of someone who has lost a family member who is close to our hearts. The list goes on and on.”

The group also recently built a motorcycle for a family in Cincinnati who lost their daughter Madi to drug abuse.

“She had a drug problem and always wanted a place to go after rehab,” Richardson said. “In her memory they built Madi’s House. We have helped them along the way with their foundation. We have an instant bond with families who lose children in tragic ways. It’s almost healing in a way to be with people in ‘our club.’

“It’s a club that no one wants to be in: the loss of a child club,” Richardson continued.

Family donates money in honor of late son

By Anthony Baker abaker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anthony Baker at 937-683-4057 or on Facebook @mproperenglish

