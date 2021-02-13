Eaton kindergarten registration opening

EATON — Kindergarten registration at Hollingsworth East Elementary for the 2021/22 school year is now open for the Class of 2034.
Registration can be completed online at the following link from Feb. 15 to May 14: https://eaton-oh.finalforms.com/.
Once the online registration is completed, guardians will be contacted by a staff member to schedule an appointment to bring their child’s registration documents and complete the registration process.
Parents are required to bring the following:
*Child’s birth certificate from the county or state of birth (no hospital certificates).
*Child’s immunization record.
*Any custody documents that may exist (such as divorce papers).
*Proof of residency (such as rental contract, rent receipt, purchase contract, utility bill with parent name and address).
*Driver’s license or state-issued I.D. of custodial parent.
Your child must be five years of age by August 1, 2021, in order to enroll. Please call the school office 937-456-5173 if you have any questions.