Senior Edition: Senior Center reopening delayed

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Council on Aging, Inc. (PCCOA) will continue to delay reopening of the Senior Activities Center at this time.

There are several requirements/guidelines that must be implemented before reopening based upon the restrictions put in place by the State of Ohio and safety concerns of the PCCOA Board of Trustees and Senior Leadership.

PCCOA prides itself as the only agency in Preble County to focus on the needs of senior citizens. The health and safety of our seniors is the reason we have chosen to delay reopening but we will continue to concentrate our efforts on helping those who need our core services.

“We will continue to provide transportation, homemaking and Meals on Wheels; our core services” said Shelley Ratliff, Executive Director. “We miss seeing our friends coming into the senior center each day but the senior population is the most vulnerable with the Coronavirus and we don’t want to take any unnecessary chances.”

For more information on programs and services, please call PCCOA at 937-456-4947 or visit www.prebleseniorcenter.org or https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging.

Drive Thru Thursdays

Finding creative, safe ways to connect with our friends and family can be challenging during this time of social distancing but the staff at the PCCOA Senior Activities Center found a way. Coined Drive Thru Thursdays, this important and fun activity gives our seniors a chance to get out of their homes for a bit.

They stay in their vehicles, drive through the big red barn and pick up a treat from a local business or community partner. Even better, this time gives our staff a chance to connect and chat with the seniors that we miss so much! We would like to thank all of our sponsors to date, and we would also like to thank all the seniors who have taken time to come out and join us.

Drive Thru Thursdays happens each Thursday between 2-3 p.m. Sponsoring the event is easy and costs you nothing but the price of the treats. For all of the details, please contact Stacey Fullmer at sfullmer@prebleseniorcenter.org.

To stay up to date on all of our activities, trips and senior news sign up to receive our bi-monthly newsletter the “Senior Scene.” Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter which features all our latest news and activities, additional benefits are discounts on trips and select activities.

Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org.

