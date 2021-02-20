No wasted vaccines in Preble

EATON — Preble County EMA Director Dave Anderson met with the Preble County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Feb. 17, to update the county’s vaccination progress.

Anderson said he is participating in phone calls and Zoom meetings with the Ohio EMA, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association and the Ohio Department of Health.

Additionally, Preble EMA has assisted the health department with planning, setup and operation of vaccine clinics in Preble County.

“Since January 29 – that was their first clinic – they’ve had 16 clinics to date,” Anderson said. “They’ve done 2,055 first shots and they’ve got 692 second shots done.”

These numbers do not include vaccinations done through Walgreen’s, CVS or at nursing homes.

“We are getting Preble County people taken care of,” Anderson said.

He added that the county has not wasted a single dose of the vaccine, reaching out to law enforcement, firefighters and those on waiting lists if someone does not show up for a scheduled appointment. Some vials, which are supposed to have five doses, have reportedly had extra doses, sometimes up to as many as seven.

“We want to make sure that those get into somebody’s arm,” Anderson said. “We’ve been taking care of doing that, too. So, I’d like to be like to report that we’ve had no wasted vaccine at all.”

Clinics have been held in the gymnasium at Eagles Point, formerly Eaton Middle School and High School on Barron Street.

“We’d like to thank Mary Bullen tremendously for allowing us to use that,” Anderson said. “That is a beautiful facility. It’s very easy to get in and out of. We have one door they go in, one door they go out, and so people don’t have to pass each other to help with social distancing.”

Regarding EMA, Anderson said he put in for and has received reimbursement for the first through fourth quarters and the fifth quarter.

“The first through fourth is $19,585.34, and the fifth quarter is $11,836.87,” he said. “Those reimbursements are for allowable expenditures that have been made through my office. They’re kind of the state’s way of helping the county out, being able to pay for an EMA since it’s required that an EMA be in all 88 counties.”

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse. These meetings are open to the public.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

