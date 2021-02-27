Eaton board updates on remote students, CTC

EATON — The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education provided updates on current COVID-19 cases within the district and recent happenings with CTC during their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 8.

Superintendent Jeff Parker said there are 185 students that are still remote as of Feb. 8.

“[Eaton] Middle School is down from what it was, but they were up just a tad bit at East [Elementary School] and holding somewhat steady in the other buildings. So, we’re at 185 remote learners at this time.”

Parker said that COVID-19 cases are also down significantly within the district.

“We have one active student case in the district, and we have a total of 11 quarantined students,” he said. “We’ve really seen a downtick, and if you look at the county numbers, you can see that reflected as well.”

Board member Terry Parks said Miami Valley Career Technology (CTC) students are on a blended scheduled as of Jan. 19.

“I believe they attend on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and they’re off on Wednesday to work on other things. It’s worked out very well,” Parks said. “The number of COVID cases are at a minimum. Anyone that seems to be getting COVID seems to be getting it outside rather than in school. I think that we’ve seen positive results all the way around.”

He said the number of applications from current sophomores stands at 1,087, with 300 coming in the last month.

Additionally, CTC has received its casino tax payment for the year, totaling $158,678.

Parks also said CTC is looking at adding a registered nurse program.

The board approved the 2022-2023 school calendar. Specific dates for the end of quarter/semester and issuance of grade cards/interims will be determined later by the Superintendent and Administrative Team.

The board approved an agreement with Sinclair Community College for payment rates of college level courses to students under Ohio’s College Credit Plus program for the 2021-2022 school year.

The board approved an agreement with the Preble County Board of County Commissioners on behalf of the Preble County Juvenile Court for the Provision of Urinalysis Services, for a two-year period beginning Feb. 10, 2021.

The board approved separate agreements with the Preble County Educational Service Center to provide three substitute classroom para-teachers to assist in providing students with academic instruction and intervention as needed, retroactive to Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Feb. 4, respective to each agreement.

The board approved the renewal of a contract with JT’s Lawn and Spraying, LLC, for mowing, edging and trimming at all site. Costs and services as indicated in the original bid specifications: mowing, edging, and trimming at all sites at a cost of $47,400.00, and for weed control, fertilization, disease control, bed maintenance, and mulching for all sites, at a cost of $46,900.00. Services will run for one mowing season from March 22, 2021 through Nov. 20, 2021.

The board accepted the donation of one Drive Wheelchair to Bruce Elementary Clinic from Tom Pierce and a refrigerator to Eaton Middle School Special Education Department from Marvin Horton.

The next Eaton Community Schools Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at East Elementary School.

