Commissioners meet with departments

EATON — Preble County Commissioners met with several departments on Monday, Feb. 22, for meetings ranging from a grant discussion with PC Mental Health & Recovery Board officials, an office space discussion with the Board of Elections, and a discussion regarding Sewer District 6 with the prosecutor’s office.

Commissioners also approved a slate of financial considerations, including an expenditure of $19,990 to update scale management software for the landfill; several payments for Children Services; $12,399 for the purchase of a 60” flail head for the engineer’s office and $15,034.69 for the purchase of SA Pave Prep to be used on various bridge decks and roads for the engineer’s office.

Commissioners also noted receipt of two letters from Sheriff Mike Simpson: one regarding the promotion of William Garrick Sweet, Deputy Sheriff and one regarding the resignation of Deputy Sheriff Austin Snowden. The board also noted receipt of a court entry regarding a notice of forfeiture of property located at 150 Camden Ave. in West Elkton and a letter from the Ohio EPA containing an explosive gas monitor probe report for the landfill.

The board also noted receipt of a court entry from Judge Jenifer Overmyer appointing Jeffery A. Sewert to the Preble County Park District, and appointed Rebecah Sorrell an authorized signer of inter-county adjustment agreements for 2021.

In other business, the board:

Noted receipt of an addendum to the Preble County Engineer’s 2021 Crack Seal Bid.

Approved an amendment to the snow removal and salt application agreement with Performance Outdoors for $8,000 for Job & Family Services.

Approved child placement agreements with Quality Time with Wisdom for $60,000, Adolescent Oasis for $100,000 and the Bair Foundation for $15,000, all for Children Services.

Signed an agreement with Morrow Gravel Company for $2,000 for the Preble County Engineer.

Signed a courthouse basement floor epoxy coating services agreement with SlabDocs Inc. for $10,780 for capital improvements for building and grounds.

Signed a maintenance services agreement with advanced document solutions for $1,000 for Microfilm.

Signed a three-year tower lease agreement with P&R Communications for $6,707.64 for the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Signed a computer services agreement with Opti-Vise for Probate Court computerization ($4,133.10); Juvenile Court computerization ($2,755.40); computerization for Probate Court, legal research ($688.85) and computerization of legal research for Juvenile Court, ($688.85.)

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Preble County Courthouse.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

