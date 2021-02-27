News briefs

College Corner Board of Education

The College Corner Local Board of Education has announced that the regular board meeting scheduled for March 8 will start at 5:30 p.m. instead of 5:45 p.m.

Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities

The PCBDD is scheduled to have the Preble County Board of Commissioners present a Proclamation for March DD Awareness Month on Monday, March 1, during the board’s regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. The proclamation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. The purpose of the special meeting is pending litigation. The Board of Elections will also meet on Thursday, March 4 at 9 a.m. to conduct their reorganizational meeting. Both meetings will be held in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Preble County Chamber of Commerce

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Grow with Google to help chamber and community members learn digital skills with a virtual workshop on Tuesday, March 9, at 9 a.m.

During the workshop, “Digital Skills for Everyday Use,” individuals will learn to use templates in Google Sheets to build a personalized to-do list, use templates in Google Docs to create a meeting agenda, and more.

Attendance is limited to 30 individuals. Register online at https://rb.gy/bfsuxx.

This is the first in a series of quarterly training sessions to be offered in 2021. The next, scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, will help attendees “Learn the Basics of Google Ads.” Watch for registration information for the April session to be released soon.