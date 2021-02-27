PCDL programs, services listed

Preble County District Library COVID-19 Guidelines

To help ensure the safety of the staff and our patrons, we have modified public areas and changed certain procedures to comply with state and federal guidelines for reopening.

Book drops are open 24/7 as of Oct. 21, 2020.

Temporary hours for branches, curbside services, & reduced building capacities:

Camden Branch: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10 patrons at a time. 937-452-3142.

Eaton Branch: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10 patrons at a time. 937-456-4331.

Eldorado Branch: Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Five patrons at a time. 937-273-4933.

New Paris Branch: Monday through Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Five patrons at a time. 937-437-7242.

West Alexandria Branch: Monday through Wednesday from 12-7 p.m. Friday from 12-4 p.m. Five patrons at a time. 937-533-4095.

West Elkton Branch: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m. Three patrons at a time. 937-787-4873.

West Manchester Branch: Monday and Wednesday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two patrons at a time. 937-678-8503.

Preble County Room: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two patrons at a time, call ahead for reservations. 937-456-4970.

Important notes about the library’s response to the pandemic:

The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Children ages 15 and under must always be accompanied by an adult guardian while in the library.

Building capacities have been lowered to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Returned items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours. This means that they will still show on your account for three to four days after you return them. No late fines will accrue.

Each patron will be limited to 30 minutes per day on the computer. Only one person will be allowed at the computer at a time. No headphones will be available at the computers. If you need audio, please bring your own headphones.

If you require one-on-one computer help, you will be required to wear a mask.

There will be no in-building programs offered at this time. We encourage you to connect with us on Facebook where recorded programming is being offered.

Seating will be limited, and we will be discouraging leisure reading and studying at this time.

Table space will also be limited.

All library toys, games, puppets, and stuffed animals have been lovingly stored for future use.

Meeting rooms will not be available.

All previously scheduled meetings have been canceled.

The Preble County Room asks that patrons make an appointment to visit their location. Walk-ins are welcome, but preference will be given to appointments made in advance.

For the comfort and safety of staff and patrons, we have put the following safety measures in place:

All items must be returned to the outdoor book drops only.

All returned items are quarantined for at least six days.

Library staff will wear face coverings while working.

Library staff will wear gloves when handling materials.

Library staff will have training in new protocols before the Library reopens.

Library staff will participate in daily health assessments.

Library staff will practice regular hand washing.

Plexiglas shields will be put in place at all service desks.

Social distancing measures have been put in place.

A cleaning/sanitizing schedule has been put in place for open hours.

Furniture has been moved or removed to allow for social distancing.

What we ask of those coming into the library:

Respect social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot space between yourself and other patrons and staff.

All patrons are required to wear a mask per the governor’s order, effective July 23, 2020. Should a patron claim a medical disability which precludes the use of a mask, that patron will be granted reasonable use of library facilities upon presentment of written proof from a legitimate medical provider that the patron will or may suffer health consequences if required to wear a face covering for any period of time. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

Reasonable use includes:

Curbside pick-up.

Contactless pick-up. Staff members will put your items in the trunk of your car.

Delivery. We can add you to our homebound delivery service. A member of the PCDL staff can deliver materials to your address.

Digital content. PCDL offers digital content through the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla.

Use the hand sanitizer provided by the library before and after any circulation transactions.

Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Curb-side pick-up and online programming will continue. Please call your branch or visit our website to request items for no-contact pick-up.

FAFSA Assistance, a Service by BrainFuse – Free Online Tutoring, Lessons, Writing Lab, & More

Need help with applying for college financial aid, homework, homeschool, or just want to learn something new? Students, parents, and adult learners can now get access to Live Tutors from 2-11 p.m., and countless other study tools and other learning resources with BrainFuse.

Download their Android or iOS app to get started today: http://bit.ly/BrainFuseAppPCDL, or access their website from your computer: http://bit.ly/BrainFuseWebPCDL (case-sensitive).

Got Questions? Ask A Librarian From Home!

Did you just purchase a new laptop or eReader and need a quick introductory lesson? Did you recently reenter the workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic and need resume assistance? Our Reference Librarian Emily can help you with your needs! Send us your question/request on FB or online on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m: www.bit.ly/askpcdl If you send in a request outside of these hours, she will answer you as soon as possible.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for FREE here: https://rb.gy/s2ifxb.

Preble County Genealogy Room Events

Curbside Services – Preble Co. Room

The Preble County Room will now be offering curbside services during regular hours. Call the PC Room ahead of time at 937-456-4970 or email pcroom@preblelibrary.org with any research, records, or copy requests.

Once you arrive, park in front of the building in the labeled curbside parking spot and call the admin office at 937-456-4250 and tell the operator you are picking up materials from the Preble County Room. Here is a list of curbside services currently offered by the Preble County Room:

Research requests for birth, death, marriage, cemetery, obituary, and census records.

Records requests for family history, local history, court documents, and local military records.

Printed color copies (15 cents per page).

Access to forms such as pedigree charts, family group sheets, records checklists for family research, and more.

Printed list of online resources you can use from home.

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room holdings, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.