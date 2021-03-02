Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging has several great opportunities for seniors.

March for Meals

Typically, we celebrate March by hosting a “Big Wheels Take Meals” week-long event. We ask community leaders (Big Wheels) in our community to deliver meals along with our regular drivers and see what the day in the life of our meal delivery staff is like. We want our community to not only see the need but to know who to call when they see someone in need. Here are testimonials from past Big Wheels:

Brad Collins, Eaton City Manager: “Thanks for allowing me to participate in Big Wheels Takes Meals. The home meal delivery is more than just delivering a nutritious hot meal to those in need. It is a great opportunity to check in and visit with our seniors. Thank you, Preble County Council on Aging, for all you do for our seniors.”

Alexa Joyce Little, Preble County Director of United Way: “Having participated in the Big Wheels Take Meals and as a past volunteer for the Home Delivered Meals program, I can attest to the importance of this service. The meal is important for the health of our Seniors, but the interaction with a caring person who does a small extra deed such as grabbing the mail on their way in, makes sure they are doing well and becomes a friend in their life does so much more for their overall wellness.”

Sheriff Mike Simpson: “The Big Wheels Take Meals week is an excellent opportunity for anyone who loves our seniors! I have had the privilege of taking part in this program. I quickly learned what a fantastic job that the staff at our Senior Center do every day to deliver meals to our seniors in their homes. The opportunity to quickly visit with our seniors when we delivered the meals puts a smile on anyone’s face. If you have a free day, join the staff at the Senior Center and make a difference!”

State Representative Rodney Creech: “The Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program is vital to many of our seniors in Preble County. In some case’s this might be the only meal they have for the day. In addition to that it’s also a good quality check and personal interaction for our seniors. I have always enjoyed helping to deliver meals and the joy on our seniors’ faces.”

Our staff enjoys it, too. Rosa Corey, Meals on Wheels driver says, “I love having the Big Wheels of the community ride with us. They can see what we do every day and it puts a smile on our seniors’ faces. It is cool to watch someone’s face when the Sheriff shows up with their meal.”

This year we will be celebrating a bit differently due to the social distancing restrictions. During our otherwise Big Wheel Week, we will be delivering goodie bags filled with donations from the businesses and community partners in our area along with the regular home delivered meals. Please visit our Facebook page for more information about Meals on Wheels as well as special features about our drivers and kitchen teams. Look for lots of photos as well!

What can you do to help? Please Sponsor a Senior. All you have to do is call (937) 456-4947 and make a donation. Together, we can deliver and help eliminate senior hunger in Preble County.

Drive Thru Thursdays

Reminder! Drive Thru Thursdays! You do not want to miss this weekly event, and we want to see you! Stop by between 2-3 p.m. each Thursday for a special treat. The weekly treats are always a surprise; we don’t even know what the treat will be! When we run out though, we run out. If you would like to sponsor one or more of our Drive Thru Thursdays, contact Stacey Fullmer at sfullmer@prebleseniorecenter.org.

Online Zoom Classes

Shake off the winter blues with Maria and Holly as they guide you through super fun classes from chair yoga to belly dancing! Please check out all of the class offerings on our website under “Calendar” for all the dates and times. Call (937) 456-4947 for more information.

All activities originate from the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, via Zoom online classes unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.