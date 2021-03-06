Commission proclaims March DD Awareness Month

EATON — On Monday, March 1, the Preble County Board of Commissioners helped kick off the month by proclaiming March as Developmental Disability Awareness Month in the county, embracing this year’s theme: “Celebrate Community.”

Representatives from Preble County DD and others were welcomed to commission chambers to recognize and kick off the celebration.

Preble County’s Board of Developmental Disabilities was established by the Ohio General Assembly on Oct. 25, 1967.

According to the proclamation, “the mission and purpose of Ohio’s county Boards of DD remain as strong as ever, with county boards continuing to provide vital support and resources to Ohioans with developmental disabilities and their families.”

The proclamation continues: “The more than 400 people with developmental disabilities served by the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities, their families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people. The most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone’s active participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual’s contributions. Policies must be developed, attitudes shaped, and opportunities offered that allow people with developmental disabilities to live as independently and productively as possible in our community.”

In recognition of this important goal, the statewide theme for 2021 Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is “Celebrate Community,” commissioners noted.

“The Board of Preble County Commissioners encourages all citizens to foster and support such opportunities that include full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities.

“The Board of Preble County Commissioners does hereby proclaim March 2021 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in Preble County, and offers full support to efforts that assist people with disabilities to make choices that enable them to live successful lives and realize their potential; and further be it resolved that the Board of Preble County Commissioners urges all citizens to join in this celebration by spreading awareness of the many contributions offered by people with developmental disabilities in our community.”

“The PCBDD would like to take a moment to thank the Preble County Commissioners for Proclaiming March DD Awareness Month at their Monday meeting,” Preble DD Community Education/Special Projects Coordinator Maria Morgan said in a press release.

“We would also like to thank the individuals, providers, and members of the community that came to the Proclamation to show their support for those with developmental disabilities,” she continued. “PCBDD serves over 400 Individuals in the Preble County area. The mission of the Preble County Board of DD is to support individuals with developmental disabilities to live, learn, work and socialize as they choose.”

According to Morgan, the PCBDD team has many activities and events planned to celebrate DD Awareness Month.

One such recognition came in the dedication of a DD Resource/Lending Library, which Bethany Schultz, Superintendent for the Preble County Board of DD recently announced. This dedication marked the first Resource/Lending Library for the individuals DD has served, those currently served, their families, providers, and Preble County community, according to Morgan.

The announcement came shortly after the Preble County Commissioners proclaimed March DD Awareness Month at the March 1, meeting.

“During these uncertain times, the PCBDD realized an opportunity to better serve their individuals, families, providers, and to better educate the Preble County Community about individuals with developmental disabilities,” Morgan said in a press release.

She continued, “The PCBDD recently reached out to the Preble County community for donations to create their first Resource/Lending Library.”

Through a variety of generous donations, according to Morgan, the PCBDD was able to make the DD Resource/Lending Library a reality.

“The PCBDD would like to thank Lakengren Property Owners Association, the Jones Family, the Moore Family, Preble County Habitat for Humanity ReStore, The Common Good of Preble County, New Era Lawncare LLC, Dave Morgan Home Improvements, Alexia Morgan, Jessica Adams, Zora Allstatter Memorial Donation, Strategies for Behavior Management, and Barb Brower’s Cards,” the press release noted. “Their generous donations helped this vision to become a reality.”

To learn more or to volunteer, or to donate to the DD Resource/Lending Library, Morgan encourages everyone to check out the webpage at www.prebledd.org.

DD Resource/Lending Library dedicated

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 or follow on Twitter @emowenjr

