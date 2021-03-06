New Paris man gets probation for domestic violence

EATON — A New Paris man was sentenced to community control on charges of domestic violence in Preble County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided.

According to court documents, Robert G. Cave, 23, kicked and punched his pregnant female victim in the head and struck her on the nose. He was later allegedly recorded telling a male family member that he wanted to kill the victim. The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office recommended probation, citing the victim’s failure to cooperate with authorities and the fact she currently faces criminal charges herself.

Cave’s previous record includes charges of grand theft, resisting arrest and menacing in Darke County and Wayne County, IN.

“Your record’s a little troubling,” Judge Bruns told the defendant. “In fact, I shouldn’t say a little troubling; it’s troubling. I hope you’re a little self-reflective, and that it’s troubling to you as well.”

Bruns sentenced Cave to two years of community control. A suspended sentence of six months of incarceration could be imposed if Cave fails to honor the terms of his probation.

“Try to avoid problems with other people, try to avoid domestic violence, and try to avoid court,” Bruns advised the defendant.

Also in court last week:

Clayton A. Collins, 37, was sentenced on charges of theft and forgery. According to a sentencing memorandum filed by the Preble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Collins used falsified financial documents bearing another man’s name to secure a $1,000 payday loan; his previous record includes charges of theft, forgery and misuse of a credit card in Cincinnati, Hamilton and Washington Court House, Ohio.

Preble County Prosecutor Martin Votel recommended community control in the case, prompting Judge Bruns to issue a stern warning to the defendant.

“Given the lengthy record of theft offenses, I was fairly surprised at the recommendation,” Bruns told Collins before pronouncing sentence. “What I want to convey is that you’re on thin ice. Any violation that brings you before me would likely result in a prison sentence.”

Bruns sentenced Collins to three years of community control. Collins, who is currently on probation in Hamilton County, was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service in Preble County and to pay $1,000 restitution. A reserved sentence of 12 months of incarceration could be imposed if Collins fails to complete the terms of his probation.

Michael D. Hartmier, 52, of New Lebanon, was sentenced on charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence with three or more priors, endangering children, and having weapons while intoxicated. Hartmier was indicted in July 2020; he was ordered to pursue substance abuse treatment in lieu of conviction the following September.

Hartmier apologized to the court for his actions before sentence was handed down.

“I know better, and I take full responsibility for what happened,” Hartmier said.

Judge Bruns sentenced Hartmier to 180 days in the Preble County Jail, with 170 of those days suspended and credit for five days already served. Hartmier was advised that he could avoid serving the remaining five days by enrolling in a weekend treatment program. Bruns also ordered a one-year driver’s license suspension with limited driving privileges.

Hartmier was ordered to forfeit the weapon referenced in the case, a .22 handgun, and to perform 100 hours of community service.

