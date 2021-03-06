MVCTC Adult Education graduates prepared for in-demand careers

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Adult Education Practical Nursing Program held its first graduation ceremony of the year on February 19, 2021. The February 2021 graduates of Practical Nursing Education started their nursing education in July 2019, less than two months after tornadoes ravaged our area. The graduates again faced challenges due to the current COVID-19 pandemic that caused a temporary closure of the school campus.

Director of Practical Nursing Stephanie Benson, MSN, RN, stated, “It was a new experience for our students and faculty. Everyone worked hard to ensure that students would complete the program as scheduled”. “Our graduates continued to show effort and determination throughout this challenging time, and we are very proud of them.”

The 12 PN graduates participated in a small graduation ceremony on campus. Lead nursing instructors Martha Brown, RN, MS, MBA, and Pam Snowden MS, RN presented graduates with their nursing pins and career passports. The graduates were joined by several MVCTC Staff and Practical Nursing Faculty to help celebrate this significant accomplishment.

Congratulations to: Taylor Brooks, Eaton; Shelby Ellis, Miamisburg; Olivia Glander, West Alexandria; Cortney Greth, Tipp City; Victoria Guaderrama, Piqua; Brittany Hall, Dayton; Cierra Parks, West Carrollton; Frankie Spencer II, Dayton; Sarah Stevens, Richmond, IN; Stevy Watkins, Vandalia; Rebekka Wendeln-Ehlers, Dayton; Brittany Widener, Casstown, OH.

For more information about MVCTC Adult Education programs, please visit www.mvctc.com/AE.

12 practical nursing students graduated in Feb.