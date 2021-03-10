Village Laundromat in Eaton expanding

EATON — The Village Laundromat at 1304 N. Barron St. in Eaton will soon have some increased capacity, set to expand by over 50 percent.

According to owners Gary and Gail Mercer, the expansion will give the laundromat a front on Barron Street and the business will now occupy the entire southwest corner of the Eaton Five Points Shopping Center.

The Mercers said they planned the expansion using large size commercial equipment that is in the highest demand today.

The new area will be equipped with the latest generation of Electrolux washers and dryers. These washers do a prewash cycle and spin over twice as fast as the previous generation allowing customers to wash and dry in under an hour. The new dryers reverse direction during the dry cycle to keep sheets and blankets from balling up during drying.

As long-time business owners and members of the community, Gary and Gail said are excited to be able to make this improvement to the laundromat in appreciation of their loyal customers for the last 36 years.

Village Landromat is located at 1304 N. Barron St. in Eaton. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/03/web1_Eaton_Laundromat.jpg Village Landromat is located at 1304 N. Barron St. in Eaton. Submitted by Village Laundromat