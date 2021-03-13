EMT scholarship available to area residents

GREENVILLE — Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, has announced another round of scholarship offerings to become an emergency medical technician.

Spirit is currently accepting scholarship applications from individuals who have an interest in becoming an EMT and working full-time for Spirit once they’ve successfully completed their class, passed their national EMT test, and completed field training. The “full-ride” scholarship involves an employment commitment to Spirit.

Application requests can be made by going online to the Spirit webpage at www.spiritmedicaltransport.com and clicking on the graduation cap, or by emailing Spirit’s Director of Human Resources and Regulatory Compliance Ted Bruner at tbruner@spiritmedicaltransport.com. The application deadline is Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 5 p.m. for classes that will start in early April.

Plans are also in the works to hold another class starting in early June. The June class will allow graduating seniors and others interested in pursuing a career as an EMT to apply now and get pre-approved for the summer class. The deadline for the summer class applications is Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 5 p.m.

After submitting the application, candidates are interviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis by a member of the Spirit Human Resources Department. Panel interviews of scholarship finalists are taking place weekly.

Orientation day for successful applicants for the April classes will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Spirit Education Center, 700 Riffle Ave., Greenville. Successful candidates are paid while attending the classes.

The classes are a partnership between Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, and Four County Career Center based in Archbold, Ohio. Classes will be held five days a week starting April 5th. Josh Henry of Four County Career Center and Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, will serve as lead instructor for the class. Class hours are typically held Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spirit Education Center.

The classes are adaptive to various learning styles and include trips to a cadaver lab, an emergency vehicle operations course, a class with Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator Joe Van Vickle of the Darke County Coroner’s Office regarding “CSI Files of Darke County;” lessons on the basics of customer service in EMS, just to name a few.

Company owners also provide weekly meals to attending participants. In-person classes will be held at the Greenville education center, while elearning will be made available to successful applicants who live outside the Greenville area.

Since the company-sponsored scholarship program first began in August 2017, over $700K has been invested into educating local people desirous of starting an EMT and/or paramedic career at Spirit Medical Transport, LLC.

With offices in Greenville, Celina, Sidney, and Van Wert, Ohio, along with Liberty, Indiana, scholarships are open to people who live near their respective service areas. Company officials also provide transportation assistance and elearning opportunities to successful applicants who may not live near the class location, but still have an interest in taking advantage of the scholarship opportunity.