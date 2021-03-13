PCBDD earns 3-year accreditation

PREBLE COUNTY — Bethany Schultz, Superintendent of the PCBDD, had the pleasure of informing her team that the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities has completed the requirements to be accredited by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.

This accreditation will be for a three-year period of time, effective December 1, 2020 with an expiration date of November 30, 2023. This is the highest accreditation a county board can receive.

This is a huge accomplishment by itself, but when you add in the challenges of a pandemic, the Board members, the Superintendent, and PCBDD staff are to be commended for their efforts in achieving this status.

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and staff were well aware that this accomplishment required considerable commitment of resources and energy.

The accreditation process was designed to assist county boards in continuously improving the quality of their services and supports to individuals with disabilities.

The PCBDD’s efforts are now acknowledged as being in substantial compliance with state accreditation standards.