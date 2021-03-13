Services, activities for area veterans

Editor’s Note: Organizations with meeting notices or events included in Veterans News are encouraged to send updated information to Braden Moles at bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

West Manchester American Legion Post 665

Pork Chop dinners are back, carry out only. Dinners are $10, while extra pork chops are $7 each. Serving time starts at 5 p.m. until sold out. Call or message listed persons, if possible, especially for multiples so there are enough pork chops. Walk-ins are welcome, however. If you place an order, you should come at 5 p.m., otherwise they might sell out.

The post is mindful to social distancing and wearing masks.

Contacts: Commander Rocky Farmer, 937-733-2810; Chet Aney, 937-623-0480; Mike, 937-336-4766.

New Lebanon American Legion Post 762

The post will host Wing Night on Friday, March 19 from 5-7 p.m. Call 937-687-9908 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:40-9:30 p.m. or email alpost762@gmail.com to pre-order.

There will be a porkchop dinner on Saturday, March 20 from 5-7 p.m. Call or email the above to pre-order.

There will be an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday, April 2 beginning at 5 p.m. Must wear a mask.

The Spring Turkey Shoots 2021 will be held on March 14, 21 and 28, as well as April 11, 18, 25, and May 2. Park on North Church Street, New Lebanon. The shoot starts at 1 p.m. and is $5 each.

Gun requirements: 12ga bore diameter, .675 or larger, 32-inch barrel max.

Prizes include money, ham, steaks, chops, western ribs, breakfast packs and bacon. For questions, contact Commander Michele at 937-620-8914.

Camden VFW Post 1577

Come on out and enjoy some good music by the Preble County Line Band beginning at 7 p.m. on March 13.

Later in the month, come in to sing a song and have some fun with Karaoke by Jerame, beginning at 7 p.m. on March 27.

Eaton VFW Post 8066

The post is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-11 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Come in on Tuesday for Taco Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and Euchre at 7 p.m., Wednesday for Wii Bowling at 5 p.m. and Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m., Thursday for Bar Poker from 4:30-6 p.m. and Pool League from 6-10 p.m., Friday for Bar Poker from 4:30-6 p.m. and Karaoke from 6-10:45 p.m and Sunday for Open Pool at 1 p.m. The post is closed on Mondays.

There will be liver and onions on Saturday, March 20 from 5-7 p.m., beef and noodles on Saturday, March 27 from 5-7 p.m., and a pork chop dinner on Wednesday, March 31.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care.” Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. We have 16 businesses currently enrolled in the program. If your business would like to participate in this program, contact Veteran Services at 108 N. Barron St., Eaton.