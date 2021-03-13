White wins Young Professional of the Month

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect’s March 2021 Young Professional of the Month is Lisa White, Director of Business and Marketing for the Preble County Historical Society.

Lisa’s nominator wrote: “Lisa has gone above and beyond the last few months, even in the midst of the pandemic to offer fantastic programs for families and kids in this community. She has supported so many local organizations all while coaching two schools in the county. She has shown incredible leadership and professionalism. She has been a fantastic addition to the historical society. It’s in good hands.”

Congratulations Lisa!

