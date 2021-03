Editors note: Organizations with meeting notices included in the Area Meetings are encouraged to send 2021 scheduling updates to Braden Moles at bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

Mondays

The 7-Pillars Drug Recovery Program will meet at 7 p.m. each Monday night at 705 N. Barron Street in Eaton. For more information, call 1-801-SET-FREE.

The Tri-County North Board of Education has announced that the Regular Board Meetings for 2021 will be held at 7:30 p.m. each month in the Tri-County North Lecture Room. The June and July 2021 meetings which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Tri-County North District Office Conference Room. Meeting dates are as follows: March 15, April 19, May 17, June 28, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20.

First Monday

The New Paris Village Council meets at 7 p.m. every first Monday in the City Building at 301 W. Cherry St.

First and third Monday

The Camden Family Lion’s Club meets every first and third Monday of the month at Camden United Methodist Church. The address is 100 S. Lafayette Street. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. For further information please contact Robert Brock at 937-776-5067 or camdenfamilylions@gmail.com.

Fourth Monday

The Dixon Township Board of Trustees will hold its regular meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Location: Dixon Twp Building, California School Rd. All meetings are open to the public.

The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board holds its board meeting the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 225 N. Barron St., Eaton. Call 937-456-6827 to confirm the meeting.

Monday and Wednesday

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets in regular session every Monday and Wednesday in the commission chambers on the first floor of the Preble County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., Eaton, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4:30 p.m. or until its business is concluded. The board does not generally meet when the dates coincide with holidays, but interested parties should call the commission office at 937-456-8143 to confirm whether the meeting has been canceled.

First Monday

The “We Care” Cancer Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Harborside Care Center, 101 Mills Place, New Lebanon. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Linda at-687-2719 or Chris at 937-687-2253.

Second and fourth Monday

The Jackson Township Board of Trustees, Preble County, will hold its regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.

Fourth Monday

Meetings of Downtown Eaton, Inc. are held the fourth Monday of each month, at 7 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity office in Eaton.

For 2021, the Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education will hold its regular board meetings on the following dates at 6 p.m. in the Media Center at Twin Valley Community Local Schools, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria, OH: Monday, March 22; Monday, April 26; Tuesday, May 24; Monday, June 28; Monday, July 26; Monday, Aug. 23; Monday, Sep. 27; Monday, Oct. 25; Monday, Dec. 6.

Second Monday

Eaton Auxiliary Post 8066 meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Post Home. New members are being accepted. The public is invited to join in for a good time at the Auxiliary’s weekly Saturday evening meals from 6-8 p.m.

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet the second Monday of each month, at 6 p.m., at Hollingsworth-East Elementary School, unless otherwise noted. The 2021 meeting dates are as follows: April 12, May 10, June 14, July 8, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 18 (third Monday), Nov. 15 (third Monday), Dec. 6 (first Monday).

First and Third Tuesday

Priddy-Walters American Legion Post 665, West Manchester, meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home Legion are invited to attend. The post encourages younger veterans and active duty to become members.

The Eaton Optimist Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

Eden Lodge 147 International Order of Odd Fellows in Gratis, located at 104 East Franklin Street (above the post office), holds meetings on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., with a social dinner at 6:15 p.m.

Second Tuesday

The Board of Twin Township Trustees will have its regular monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. The meetings will be at 1251 Ohio 503 North in West Alexandria at 6 p.m. Notices of any special, emergency or executive meetings will be posted at the Township House on the bulletin board at the front of the building. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

The Lewisburg Historical Society meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held at the Depot across from the Lewisburg Park. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Third Tuesday

The West Alexandria Friends of the Library meet the third Tuesday of odd number months at 6 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library at 16 N. Main St.

Fourth Tuesday

L&M Products, Inc. Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at 201 E. Lexington Road, Eaton. Meetings are open to the public.

The National Trail Local School Board of Education Regular Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will be held in the District Office at 6:30 p.m. The November/December meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and the remaining meetings will be held on March 23, April 27, May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Dec. 7.

Last Wednesday of each month

The Blue Star Mothers of Ohio, Preble County Chapter meetings will be the last Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the L&M Products, next to McDonald’s on Barron Street in Eaton.

Second Wednesday

The regular meetings for the Harrison Township Board of Trustees will be held the second Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Township Hall in Roselawn Cemetery, 601 Main St., Lewisburg.

Second and Fourth Wednesday

The Washington Township Trustees will hold their regular meetings for 2021 on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 7:30 PM. The meetings are held at the offices of the Trustees, 1800 Eaton Gettysburg Rd., Eaton, Ohio. Any change of a regular meeting date or a special meeting will be posted in advance at the Township office. Any special or emergency meeting will be held as needed. The public is invited.

Third Wednesday

The Board of Public Affairs of the Village of Eldorado will meet the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors conduct monthly Board Meetings at 7 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month (except as noted with an asterik) at the Preble SWCD Office, 2789 U.S. Route 35 E., West Alexandria. Meeting dates for 2021 will be: March 17, *April 6, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sep. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and *Dec. 8.

Fourth Wednesday

A support group for parents of school-age children with disabilities will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month at noon at the Preble County Engineer’s Office. The purpose of the meetings is to share common concerns.

The regular monthly meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month, with noted exceptions, at the Preble County Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton, at 5:30 p.m. Board meeting dates for 2021: March 24 (at the ESC Alternative School), April 28, May 26, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 22, Oct. 27, Nov. 17 (third Wednesday), Dec. 15 (third Wednesday).

Thursdays

Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to address destructive or compulsive behaviors, unhealthy relationships, addictions (drugs, alcohol, food, pornography), anger, shame, codependency (addiction to people and control), past abuse and so much more. People can find freedom from any hurt, hang-up or habit that is making their life unmanageable. Meets weekly on Thursdays, 7-9 p.m., at Eaton First Church of the Nazarene, 201 E Lexington Rd., Eaton. For more information call 937-300-8663.

The West Alexandria Fire Department will host Bingo every Thursday night at the West Alexandria Fire Department. Doors open at 5 p.m. with early birds beginning at 6 p.m. Bingo will run until 9 p.m. and feature pull tab options.

First Thursday (even no.)

The Fiscal and Executive Committees of the Preble County Family and Children First Council meets on the first Thursday of even-numbered months at 1500 Park Ave., Eaton. The Fiscal Committee meetings begin promptly at 9 a.m. and the Executive Committee follow immediately after. The purpose of the meetings are financial monitoring and governance/supervision, respectively. Meetings are open to the public.

First Thursday

American Legion Auxiliary, Post #215 will meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Members are invited to come see the new ideas each month.

The Moms’ Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at McDonald’s, 1317 N. Barron St., Eaton. The club is a social group that was formed to provide a supportive community for mothers and their children. The group comes together to make new friends for themselves and their children, to help and support one another, and have fun along the way. The Moms’ Club offers monthly meetings, play groups, outings, Moms only activities, and community service projects that benefit women and children. For more information, contact Erica Hargis at momsclub1@gmail.com or go to a meeting.

The Compassionate Friends Valley View Chapter will hold monthly meetings the first Thursday of every month, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Germantown Senior Center, 33 N. Cherry St. in Germantown.

Second Thursday

The Preble Shawnee Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the Junior and Senior High Media Center at 5495 Somers Gratis Rd in Camden.

Third Thursday

The Preble County DD Board of Directors will hold monthly meetings on the third Thursday at 6 p.m. at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton.

Fourth Thursday

The Preble County Republican Women will meet the fourth Thursday of each month at the Engineer’s Building on Preble Drive, Eaton. Anyone interested in joining the club is welcome and should call 839-4658 for more information.

The Preble County Chapter of People First invites all persons with disabilities and interested parties to its monthly meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month. The group meets at 7 p.m. at the Woodview Commons Community Room, 307 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton. People First encourages self-advocacy and community involvement for persons with disabilities. For more information, contact Holly Comley at 937-456-7141 or Rhonda Brantley at 937-456-6611.

First Friday

The Preble County Park District Board meets at 9 a.m. the first Friday of every month at the Eaton City Municipal Building, Little Chamber Office, 328 N. Maple St., Eaton. The public is invited to attend.

Second Saturday

All General Motors/Delphi retirees are welcome to attend a monthly retirees breakfast at 9-11 a.m., at the Dixie Diner, 595 W. Main St., New Lebanon, the second Saturday of each month.

Third Saturday

Commodore Preble Chapter of the DAR meets monthly. Call Debra Crumbaker at 937-452-5531 for more information.