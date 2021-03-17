Eaton board signs contract with Butler ESC

EATON — Eaton Community Schools (ECSD) and the Butler County Educational Service Center (BCESC) are partnering to help deliver preschool services to children in the Eaton Community School District.

The contract was approved during the board’s Monday, March 8 meeting, and will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. As part of the contract, ECSD will pay BCESC $484,086 in four equal installments.

According to the contract, enrollment will be the “shared responsibility” of BCESC and ECSD. Individual education plans for students will be implemented by both entities, while evaluation team reports will be prepared by ECSD.

BCESC will be responsible for the employment of a preschool supervisor, two preschool intervention specialists, four preschool instructional assistants and one family support specialist.

Additionally, BCESC will be responsible for supervision from the Early Childhood Special Education Director, staff evaluations, mandatory training for all staff in child abuse, first aid, CPI, and common childhood illnesses, professional development hours for licensing and Step Up to Quality and snacks.

The contract also reads that BCESC will be responsible for data entry for ECSD and Early Childhood Education programs.

For ECSD, they will provide behavior supports services and transportation for Individualized Education Program compliance. As part of the contract, ECSD also agrees to support office administrative needs including phones and internet.

In other business

The board approved the following resignations and retirements: Catherine Borucki, teacher; Vicki Smith, bus driver; Dorothy Stoltz, track program assistant; Deborah Tucker, custodian.

Donations were accepted from Silfex to Eaton Community Schools for technology needs and from Dr. Sandra Hickey to East and Bruce Elementary Schools to be used to purchase winter coats for students.

The next Eaton Community Schools Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, April 12 at 6 p.m. at East Elementary School.

Agreement will provide preschool services to children within ECSD

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles