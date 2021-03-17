Camden hosting blood drive on March 25

CAMDEN — The Camden community blood drive is Thursday, March 25 from 4-8 p.m. in the Family Center at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty St., Camden.

All registered donors get the “Donor Shenanigans” t-shirt, “Give Life” face mask, and free COVID-19 antibody testing. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Community Blood Center calls 2021 “Blood Donor Year” because of the continuing impact of COVID-19 restrictions on blood collection. Type O positive blood specifically remains in high demand.

There is no deferral or delay in donting blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

4-8 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St.